Truck driver arrested in Siskiyou County after fleeing overturned rig on I-5

GRENADA, Calif. — Troopers with Califonia Highway Patrol arrested a truck driver from Oregon on Wednesday night after his big rig overturned on I-5 south of Grenada.

CHP said that 52-year-old Rodney Cavan of Sheridan, Oregon was driving a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer southbound on I-5 shortly after 9 p.m. "while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage" when the crash occurred.

"Cavan failed to maintain control of the big rig, ran off the roadway, and overturned," the agency said.

The truck and trailer blocked both lanes of I-5 southbound. Cavan, apparently unhurt, then left the scene — heading east, CHP said. Officers later tracked him down and took him into custody.

Cavan was arrested for driving under the influence, and police are investigating for other potential charges.

"This collision remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol," the agency said in a statement. "We would like to remind everyone to not drink and drive, #DesignateASoberDriver."