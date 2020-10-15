Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory - Red Flag Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Truck driver arrested in Siskiyou County after fleeing overturned rig on I-5

Police say that the driver had been drinking prior to the crash on I-5 near Grenada.

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 10:07 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2020 10:08 AM
Posted By: Jamie Parfitt

GRENADA, Calif. — Troopers with Califonia Highway Patrol arrested a truck driver from Oregon on Wednesday night after his big rig overturned on I-5 south of Grenada.

CHP said that 52-year-old Rodney Cavan of Sheridan, Oregon was driving a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer southbound on I-5 shortly after 9 p.m. "while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage" when the crash occurred.

"Cavan failed to maintain control of the big rig, ran off the roadway, and overturned," the agency said.

The truck and trailer blocked both lanes of I-5 southbound. Cavan, apparently unhurt, then left the scene — heading east, CHP said. Officers later tracked him down and took him into custody.

Cavan was arrested for driving under the influence, and police are investigating for other potential charges.

"This collision remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol," the agency said in a statement. "We would like to remind everyone to not drink and drive, #DesignateASoberDriver."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Oregon Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 38525

Reported Deaths: 611
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Multnomah8280149
Marion5353104
Washington524168
Umatilla322542
Clackamas283965
Lane195722
Malheur181234
Jackson14306
Deschutes101013
Yamhill91215
Linn71614
Polk60615
Jefferson5908
Morrow5336
Lincoln50713
Union4552
Benton4116
Klamath3923
Wasco32915
Douglas3014
Hood River2680
Josephine2542
Columbia2361
Clatsop2350
Coos2000
Baker1112
Crook751
Tillamook660
Curry550
Wallowa381
Lake350
Sherman180
Harney130
Gilliam110
Grant100
Wheeler10
Unassigned00

California Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 868148

Reported Deaths: 16832
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Los Angeles2861836834
Riverside631251269
San Bernardino59169988
Orange564361391
San Diego51470847
Kern33145406
Fresno29650424
Sacramento24060462
Santa Clara22859367
Alameda22370442
San Joaquin21100483
Contra Costa17866233
Stanislaus17160389
Tulare17015273
Ventura13697158
Imperial12373335
San Francisco11783126
Monterey1082781
San Mateo10655155
Santa Barbara9520117
Merced9286152
Sonoma8684128
Kings811882
Solano695174
Marin6940124
Madera482273
San Luis Obispo393332
Placer386452
Yolo301556
Butte299550
Santa Cruz263323
Napa183714
Sutter178512
Shasta164028
San Benito139213
El Dorado12644
Yuba124310
Mendocino106321
Lassen7521
Tehama7228
Lake64214
Glenn6353
Nevada5768
Colusa5456
Humboldt5448
Calaveras33116
Amador30816
Tuolumne2424
Inyo20915
Siskiyou1830
Mono1732
Del Norte1711
Mariposa772
Plumas530
Modoc270
Trinity210
Sierra60
Alpine30
Unassigned00
Medford
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Brookings
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 77°
Crater Lake
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 29°
Grants Pass
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Klamath Falls
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
More sunshine Friday
KDRV Radar
KDRV Fire Danger
KDRV Weather Cam

Most Popular Stories

Community Events

Latest Video

Image

Bike donation for kids impacted by Almeda fire

Image

Eight months later, the impacts of the coronavirus still impacting businesses

Image

Thursday, October 15th Evening Weather

Image

Horton Plaza says Oregon Health Authority falsely reported COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Free legal consultation available for fire victims

Image

Health Alert: Keeping your lungs healthy

Image

Thursday, October 15 afternoon weather

Image

Thursday, October 15 morning weather

Image

Brady Breeze comes home to help

Image

Two and a half months later the Red Salmon Complex continues to burn